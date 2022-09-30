Macron vs. Meloni

France’s Emmanuel Macron, like a number of other world leaders, has denounced Italy and its incoming Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. I will chalk that up as a mistake. I don’t think a lot of people have seen this amateurishly-filmed response by Meloni, but it is scorching.

It is not hard to understand why colorless leftist leaders fear Meloni and denounce her as a “fascist.” I think that means she gives speeches that are effective and that people like. I don’t necessarily agree with everything Meloni says here, but she makes some good points about illegal immigration and Africa:

I wish we had someone like Meloni here in the U.S.