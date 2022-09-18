More Violence From the Left

Despite Joe Biden’s absurd search for “white supremacist” criminality, the reality is that virtually all political violence comes from the left. The latest case in point occurred on Thursday at the University of New Mexico, where Turning Point USA sponsored a speech by Tomi Lahren. Far-left students, determined not to allow speech they disagree with, created an ugly and dangerous scene (via Breitbart):

BREAKING: State police called at TPUSA event with @TomiLahren after a violent leftist mob arrived at the @UNM Student Union | @tpusa_unm pic.twitter.com/iobYPFZTfi — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 16, 2022



Later, Ms. Lahren herself recorded this:

Perhaps the most shocking thing about the ongoing epidemic of left-wing violence is that no one in the Democratic Party opposes it. Can you recall the last time a Democrat condemned mob violence like what occurred in New Mexico? I can’t. Even the BLM/Antifa riots, in which somewhere between 30 and 50 people were killed, were viewed with tolerance, if not approval, by every mainstream Democrat.