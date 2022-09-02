The Great Dictator: The Common Man’s View

Dave Portnoy is the founder of Barstool Sports. He has a following of millions on social media and, as much as anyone, can claim to represent the perspective of the average American. So I was interested to see what he thought of Joe Biden’s speech last night. Between Instagram and Twitter, this video has around a million views. Rough language warning:
Emergency Press Conference – Anybody Who Doesn’t Think Biden Looked Like A Dictator Last Night Has A Demented Brain pic.twitter.com/tYkpdlG4dx
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 2, 2022
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.