Will Comedians Save the West?

I’m starting to wonder. We’ve noted here repeatedly the tergiversations of Bill Maher, and of course we could dilate the long history of the effectiveness of political satire and comic philosophy at least as far back at Aristophanes—and the political

And then there’s Ricky Gervais, who more or less blew up for good the Golden Globe Awards in 2020. And here’s his latest (just one minute long):

I doubt there is a single college campus in America where he could speak without a woke student protest.