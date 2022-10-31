Loose Ends (192)

For many Democrats, the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband represents the all-but-inevitable conclusion of Republicans’ increasingly violent and threatening rhetoric toward their political opponents — a phenomenon that escalated under former president Donald Trump, who prided himself on his inflammatory oratory and who was often reluctant to denounce white nationalists and others spewing hate speech.

Eleven years later, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) joked that if he becomes the next leader of the House, “it will be hard not to hit” Pelosi with the speaker’s gavel. . .

“Sadly this attack was inevitable. Political violence is on the rise,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), said. “And instead of GOP leaders condemning it, they condone it with silence or, even worse, glorification.”

Swalwell? Isn’t he the guy who threatened to rain down nukes on American citizens who might attempt to defend themselves with guns?

On the other hand, perhaps Democrats can’t perceive paranoid schizophrenia any longer because it characterizes so much of the party regulars.

By the way, the Washington Post needed three reporters to produce this by-the-numbers propaganda article.

• Feel good headline of the day:

A wind farm is being dismantled in western Germany to make way for an expansion of an open-pit lignite coal mine in a “paradoxical” situation highlighting the current prioritization of energy security over clean energy in Europe’s biggest economy. The dismantling of at least one wind turbine at the wind farm close to the German coal mine Garzweiler, operated by energy giant RWE, has already started. . . RWE also said at the end of September that three of its lignite-fired coal units that were previously on standby would return to the electricity market on schedule in October. Commenting on the dismantling of wind turbines to make way for expanding a coal mine, Guido Steffen, a spokesperson for RWE, told the Guardian, “We realise this comes across as paradoxical. But that is as matters stand,” Steffen added.

I have a hunch there are going to be a lot more such “paradoxes” of energy production coming over the next decade.