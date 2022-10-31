Loose Ends (192)

• So in an utterly predictable development, the radical feminist lawyer Gloria Allred has brought forth a woman who claims that Herschel Walker drove her to an abortion clinic after she got pregnant. But given that few people are more fervently pro-abortion than Allred, I don’t see what her problem is.
• Lemme get this straight: the same people who have been screaming for the last six years that Trump is literally Hitler, and that a Republican victory at the polls will usher in fascism and entail the end of democracy, are now saying that divisive Republican rhetoric is responsible for the assault on Paul Pelosi by a person who is plainly a paranoid schizophrenic. Apparently Democrats and their media toadies never learned their lesson from blaming the shooting of Rep. Gaby Giffords by a paranoid schizophrenic on Sarah Palin.
Behold the Washington Post:
Attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband follows years of GOP demonizing her
A man with right-wing views who broke into the House speaker’s home yelled “Where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer, police say.
In 2010, Republicans launched a “Fire Pelosi” project — complete with a bus tour, a #FIREPELOSI hashtag and images of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) engulfed in Hades-style flames — devoted to retaking the House and demoting Pelosi from her perch as speaker.
Eleven years later, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) joked that if he becomes the next leader of the House, “it will be hard not to hit” Pelosi with the speaker’s gavel. . .
For many Democrats, the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband represents the all-but-inevitable conclusion of Republicans’ increasingly violent and threatening rhetoric toward their political opponents — a phenomenon that escalated under former president Donald Trump, who prided himself on his inflammatory oratory and who was often reluctant to denounce white nationalists and others spewing hate speech.
“Sadly this attack was inevitable. Political violence is on the rise,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), said. “And instead of GOP leaders condemning it, they condone it with silence or, even worse, glorification.”
Swalwell? Isn’t he the guy who threatened to rain down nukes on American citizens who might attempt to defend themselves with guns?
On the other hand, perhaps Democrats can’t perceive paranoid schizophrenia any longer because it characterizes so much of the party regulars.
By the way, the Washington Post needed three reporters to produce this by-the-numbers propaganda article.
• Feel good headline of the day:
A wind farm is being dismantled in western Germany to make way for an expansion of an open-pit lignite coal mine in a “paradoxical” situation highlighting the current prioritization of energy security over clean energy in Europe’s biggest economy.
The dismantling of at least one wind turbine at the wind farm close to the German coal mine Garzweiler, operated by energy giant RWE, has already started. . .
RWE also said at the end of September that three of its lignite-fired coal units that were previously on standby would return to the electricity market on schedule in October.
Commenting on the dismantling of wind turbines to make way for expanding a coal mine, Guido Steffen, a spokesperson for RWE, told the Guardian, “We realise this comes across as paradoxical. But that is as matters stand,” Steffen added.
I have a hunch there are going to be a lot more such “paradoxes” of energy production coming over the next decade.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.