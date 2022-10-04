OMG—TV Art Has Imitated Life

I have never watched a single episode of “Veep” on HBO, though I have heard it is excellent, and moreover that it presaged the banality of our actual vice president, Kamala Harris. And the Daily Show, of all places, has stepped up with “Veep” clips applied to Harris (a sign that Hollywood realizes Harris can’t be elected president). Here’s the Sky News account and excerpt:

Here’s how the Daily Show framed it:

The Veep reboot looks amazing pic.twitter.com/6qwJdcmFBA — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 3, 2022

Veep “reboot”? When you’ve lost The Daily Show. . .