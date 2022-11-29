A word from Gregg Roman

Middle East Forum’s Gregg Roman sent out this message last night in advance of Giving Tuesday today. Whether or not you are considering giving to your alma mater today, the message is of interest. I am posting it below without its numerous links. Roman writes:

The Middle East Forum keeps a close watch on North American universities, seeking to end anti-Western, anti-Israel, and pro-Islamist biases. That keeps us very busy.

Giving Tuesday, is an important fundraising day for nonprofits, including universities. So we thought you should know the following:

• Princeton – Seyed Hossein Mousavian, a Middle East security and nuclear policy specialist, is Tehran’s man in America. He even attended the funeral of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike in 2020.

• Oberlin College – Our exclusive reporting on Professor Mohammad Jafar Mahallati has prompted a congressional inquiry into “Mahallati’s current association with and open loyalty to the Iranian regime.”

• Harvard, New York University, Princeton and UCLA – These institutions are affiliated with the American Institute of Iranian Studies, which has connections to the upper echelon of the Tehran regime.

• Georgetown – Home to the Alwaleed Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding, founded by a 2005 gift from Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. It has since served as a propaganda arm for Wahhabi Islam, a radical, fundamentalist sect.

• Brown University – Beshara Doumani, director of its Center for Middle East Studies, is taking a two-year leave of absence to become president of Birzeit University on the West Bank, informally known as Terrorist University for producing generations of suicide bombers and other jihadis.

For further information, the Forum’s Campus Watch maintains lists for Professors to Avoid, Israel-Boycott Supporters, and Israel-Boycott Opponents, as well as a Survey of Institutions. On the bright side, we also maintain a list of Recommended Professors.

