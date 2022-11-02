For some reason or other Biden spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre’s explanation of the tweet — let’s declare it the tweet of the year — deleted by the White House this morning reminds me of Johnny Cochrane’s closing argument on behalf of O.J. Simpson. Both O.J. and Biden are guilty. However, Cochrane got his guilty client off. KJP just kept reading out her talking point.

A reporter asks about the White House's now-deleted tweet where they falsely took credit for increased Social Security benefits. Jean-Pierre: "The tweet was not complete….let's not forget … about MAGA Republicans in Congress and their continued threat." pic.twitter.com/yCRcy5JT4M — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 2, 2022

Here is the tweet that KJP alleged not to be complete. On the contrary, the tweet was complete. Indeed, it was complete in more ways than one. It was completely complete.