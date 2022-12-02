Dementia Joe

Emmanuel Macron is in Washington for a state visit. Everything is going well, truly it is. And we have an actual president in the White House. Sure we do.
And the permanent political class in this nation says nothing. We are so screwed. https://t.co/DfVHfOv2u3
— Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) December 2, 2022
Lately there has been talk that the Democrats may nominate Biden for a second term after all. I don’t take it seriously. I think the real question is whether he can make it to 2024.
