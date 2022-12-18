Earth to Joe Biden…

Joe Biden can hardly get through a day without renewing concerns about his mental competence. Here, he commits a triple blunder in only 11 seconds. He starts by impugning Irish people as stupid. He does this while facing away from his audience, an increasingly common bit of weirdness that suggests he is lost in space. And he finishes by getting wrong his own wife’s name and ancestry. Hold that thought for a moment. The very brief video:

Hate crime https://t.co/VJg7d668dg — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 16, 2022



Biden says that Dominic Giacoppa was his wife’s father. Actually, Jill’s father was Donald Jacobs. This is weird, because you would think that even Joe Biden would be able to remember his wife’s maiden name. There are Giacoppas in her ancestry, but the last one of that name was her great grandfather. And his first name wasn’t Dominic.

It’s just another day in the life of a bizarrely confused and incapable President of the United States.