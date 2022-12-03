Elon Is Catching On

I was initially skeptical of Elon Musk. After all, he has never been, or claimed to be, a conservative, and he voted not only for Barack Obama but for Slow Joe Biden. But give the man credit: he is catching on fast.

Thus his apt characterization of the utterly dishonest New York Times:

That is because The New York Times has become, for all intents and purposes, an unregistered lobbying firm for far left politicians — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2022



I suppose Musk’s eyes have been opened by the over-the-top attacks on him by liberals, who in most cases loved him before he came out for free speech.

Next, it will be interesting to see what he says about the Washington Post, which, like the Times, is keeping the news about Twitter quiet.