The Biden White House seems to have muzzled Kamala Harris at last, such that we’ve run out of Kamalaisms for the close of the weekend podcast. And of course she’s had lots and lots of staff turnover—a sure sign of someone who really isn’t up to the job.

One institution that is on the job is the Babylon Bee (America’s Premier News SourceTM), and they have at length discovered Kamala’s chief speechwriter. Here he is (3 min long):