Hillary’s Tinfoil Hat

We know Hillary Clinton claimed that Donald Trump was an “illegitimate president” after her pathetic loss in 2016, but she’s also gone full-Trump in promoting “election steal” narratives.

I missed this bit from Hillary Clinton back in late October, talking of a “right wing plot to steal the 2024 election.” Take in her full bug-eyed rant in the first sixty seconds of this video from people at The Hill:

Meanwhile, while we’re on the subject of her Hillaryship, I recommend NOT watching this next video, unless you have a very strong stomach, an ample supply of eye bleach and ear-worm therapeutics, or three fingers of whisky pre-poured:

If you watched, don’t say I didn’t warn you! I’m with Rita Panahi here: this is “terrorism of the eardrums.”

Whatever criticism you may have of Donald Trump, the world should be eternally grateful to him for keeping Hillary Clinton out of the White House.