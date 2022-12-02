My unpaid sick day

I need to take an unpaid sick day or two to recover from the nasty flu virus that has descended upon me. I will survive. I hope to be back Saturday or Sunday. If not, I will be chalking up a few more unpaid sick days. More importantly, I hope to have something to say about the news of the day.

If it were Covid, perhaps I could attribute my brain fog to that, but it is not. It is some variant of the old-fashioned bug that I have succeeded in avoiding since 1972 or so. I am on the cutting edge of the “return” of the flu.