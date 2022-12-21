Thrown under the omnibus

What are we to make of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that is speeding its way through Congress? If you check out FOX News every once in while, or keep up with Bill Melugin’s Twitter feed, you may have heard that we have something worse than a crisis at our southern border. Here is one “surprise” that we were probably not meant to find buried in the bill any time before passage. It is meant to be omitted even from decent summaries of the bill such as this one by CNN. This is sick, sick, sick.

On Page 753 of the 4,155-page “omnibus” spending bill is a short but damning provision—DHS gets $1.9 billion dollars for “border management”, BUT they are explicitly prohibited from using it for border security.🧵 pic.twitter.com/iWKROYL4VP — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) December 20, 2022