A Twitter Files footnote (7)

Maria Bartiromo interviewed Matt Taibbi on a segment of her Sunday Morning Futures show this week. I have posted the video below. The segment provides a highly condensed summary of what we have learned so far. Outside the world of the New York Post and FOX News the Twitter Files revelations have been given the silent treatment except insofar as the mainstream media outlets have devoted themselves to trashing Elon Musk, without whom it all would have remained a deep secret. They mean to do their best to keep it that way.

Taibbi also sat for a 90-minute interview with Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté for their Grayzone podcast that has been been posted on YouTube. All three of them are men of the left. I greatly respect Taibbi’s work. I follow Maté’s work on RealClearInvesitigations and learned of the video via Maté’s Substack site here. I have no respect for Blumenthal, who took the lead in interviewing Taibbi, but I found the interview of great interest for the first 50 minutes and sporadically thereafter.

The interview occasionally veers off course. I can’t follow the alleged “huge tie” of the Russia hoax to “the Ukraine proxy war,” beg off Blumenthal’s reference to “U.S. hegemony,” recoil from Blumenthal’s disparagement of Bari Weiss for “suppressing Palestinian activists,” and so on, but I found these to be passing irritants. Everything Taibbi had to say in the interview provides helpful context to the Twitter Files so far. Whatever its defects, this interview gives Taibbi the time he deserves and the attention the story should be accorded.