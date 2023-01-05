Extreme Weather Events Declining

Some years ago, environmental alarmists decided to hedge their bets by talking about “climate change” rather than “global warming.” These days, any inconvenient weather event is chalked up to “climate change.” If a tornado hits Florida, it’s climate change. If rain spoils your picnic, it’s climate change.

But are severe weather events actually increasing? No, they are not:

[D]ata for all year 2022 tropical storms shows that global wide, storms were at their lowest strength levels in the last 42 years (since 1981) as shown by the ACE (Accumulated Cyclone Energy reflecting the combined frequency, intensity and duration of all storms) data below from Colorado State University’s Department of Atmospheric Science which tracks NOAA’s National Hurricane Center tropical storm data.

Similar charts at the link show no increase in hurricane activity by hemisphere, etc.

This chart by Dr. Roger Pielke covers the broader range of “Global Weather and Climate Disasters.” Again, the trend is downward:

Tornadoes, like hurricanes, are trending downward:

Most of our reporters–ignorant, mendacious, or both–routinely recite as fact that the number of extreme weather events is rising, due to climate change. It simply isn’t true.