Posted on January 23, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Kamala Harris

Kamala, Back on the Job

During the last stages of the midterm election campaign and during the holidays it almost seemed as if Vice President Kamala Harris had disappeared into some kind of Democrat Witness Protection Program, as if it finally dawned on Democrat Party leaders that she’s a total nitwit best kept out of public view as much as possible.

But she has finally re-emerged and is back on the job, providing endless free entertainment. Let’s start with this word salad that is really more of a full buffet:

Finally, Kamala explains to our pre-schoolers what happens when you plug something into the wall socket.

Yes, indeed, the omission in this extraordinary rendition of the Declaration is telling:

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses