Kamala, Back on the Job

During the last stages of the midterm election campaign and during the holidays it almost seemed as if Vice President Kamala Harris had disappeared into some kind of Democrat Witness Protection Program, as if it finally dawned on Democrat Party leaders that she’s a total nitwit best kept out of public view as much as possible.

But she has finally re-emerged and is back on the job, providing endless free entertainment. Let’s start with this word salad that is really more of a full buffet:

Kamala: "The issues that are present in the climate crisis are varied and it requires us to be present and…in front of each of the iterations and variations that include extreme weather that produces a lot of water and…drought."pic.twitter.com/QrQUvvKGVr — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 21, 2023

Finally, Kamala explains to our pre-schoolers what happens when you plug something into the wall socket.

Kamala Harris explains electricity pic.twitter.com/3e3TL9ZqpH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 20, 2023

Yes, indeed, the omission in this extraordinary rendition of the Declaration is telling: