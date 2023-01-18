Konstantin Kisin: A Star Is Born

Konstantin Kisin, an immigrant to the UK and author of An Immigrant’s Love Letter to the West, has burst on the scene with a terrific performance at the Oxford Union last week, debating the motion “The House Believes Woke Culture Has Gone Too Far.” Savor his nine minutes of bravura performance here:
I’m unable to find how the vote on the resolution turned out.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.