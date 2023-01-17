Live Podcast: PLU Session 4—Federalists 37 – 49

We had to sort out some scheduling difficulties for this week’s Power Line University online class about the Federalist Papers, and we have finally fixed up to hold it tomorrow (Wednesday) at 6:30 pm Pacific time/9:30 Eastern time. We know this is a little late for eastern and midwestern participants, but it couldn’t be helped.

We’ll resume our discussion starting with Federalist 37, and proceed from there into the 40s, especially numbers 43 and 49, but with some detours here and there. (We’ll at least want to wave at Federalist 31 from a distance, but we talked about that one in our teaser introduction to the course several weeks ago. Give a listen if you missed it.)

If you’re able to join us live, use this Zoom link. And if you miss it, it will be posted later as a podcast and on YouTube.