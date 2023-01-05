Podcast: PLU Lesson 2: Federalist #10

Yesterday we held our second class session of Power Line University, this time taking up the famous Federalist #10, drawing out key points of James Madison’s views on how an “extended republic”—long thought impossible—was a solution for the perpetual defects and eventual failures of republican governments. His views on equality and property come in for special attention.

If you want to see the text slides, you can take it in on this YouTube link.

But if you want to listen in traditional podcast form, listen here, or slide over to your desk at Ricochet University.