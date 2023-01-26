Podcast: Power Line University, Lesson 5: The Separation of Powers in Federalist 47 – 51

This week we continued our leisurely stroll through The Federalist with an extended look at Federalist numbers 47 through 51, which explain the key concept of the separation of powers—a phrase that is nowhere found in the text of the Constitution, but which is clearly implied by the design and structure of the text. But Madison and Hamilton leave nothing to chance, citing “the celebrated Montesquieu” as a theoretical authority, but drawing also on the mixed experience of the early state constitutions.

Next week we’ll take a detour and explain why the Progressive movement singled out the separation of powers as their chief point of attack on the Constitution.

For those who have the time and inclination to take in the text, you can also view the episode and its slides of Federalist excerpts at this YouYube link.

Listen here, or exercise your own prerogative to take in this episode at the separate (but equal!) branch at Ricochet.