Shapes of things: FBI edition

Has FBI Director Christopher Wray said word one about the supervisory role played by the FBI with Twitter under the old regime? Not to my knowledge. We have sought to highlight it in our Notes on the Twitter Files.

Speaking at the annual World Economic Forum jamboree in Davos yesterday, Wray seemed to allude to the FBI’s supervision of Big Tech:

I think the sophistication of the private sector is improving and, particularly important, the level of collaboration between the private sector and the government, especially the FBI has, I think, made significant strides. Pretty much every technology we could talk about today, we see both great opportunity but great, great dangers in the wrong hands.

“Collaboration” is Wray’s contribution to Newspeak.

Emma-Jo Morris links to the tweeted video below in her Breitbart story on Wray’s remarks. It’s good to have this timely reminder that the FBI needs to be torn down and reconstructed as a law enforcement agency.