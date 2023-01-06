The Daily Chart: Millennium Doom

It is usually safe to dismiss millennialism, that is, apocalyptic doomism like Paul Ehrlich, who is back in the news. There may be an exception to millennial dismissalism: the millennials.

The standard political axiom is that every generation becomes—and votes—more conservative as it ages. As Churchill is reported to have said (but maybe didn’t), anyone who is not a socialist at 20 has ho heart, and anyone who is not a conservative at 40 has no brains. Sure enough, even the baby boomers of the radical 1960s became more conservative as they aged.

But millennials haven’t got the message. In fact it appears millennials are moving further left as they get older:

And millennial women appear to be significantly more left than men:

Yet another reason to repeal the 19th Amendment.