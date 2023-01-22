The Real January 6

David Horowitz authored this op-ed on the real lessons of the January 6 demonstration. Have the Democrats gotten the mileage they hoped for from their plan, which certainly was in place on that day, and perhaps before it? I doubt it.

According to a report by the Inspector General, Donald Trump offered to provide thousands of national guard troops to protect the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Trump was concerned about the possibility of trouble from fringe elements on the left and right who might see it as an occasion to cause trouble. His offer was rejected by Pelosi and the Democrats who instead provided a grossly under-manned Capitol police force instead. The under-manned force was unable to set up a defensive perimeter around the building; which is why there is extensive video footage showing Capitol police officers escorting demonstrators into the building.

The January 6th protest was milder than any of the hundreds of Black Lives Matter riots the summer before, and led to no serious destruction of Capitol artifacts. But the Democrats en masse pretended to be horrified. They denounced the protest as an “armed insurrection” and compared it to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 and other enemy attacks on the United States which resulted in thousands of deaths.

When it was pointed out that no arms were found on the protesters, the Democrats simply dropped the term “armed” but still referred to the demonstration as an “insurrection” – i.e., treason. They made no effort to explain how one could mount an insurrection without arms. Obviously one can’t. Nonetheless, they accused Trump of inciting the “insurrection” even though no Trump sentence could be twisted enough to substantiate the charge. Democrats condemned him and attempted to prosecute him and even consign him to public oblivion. They passed resolutions seeking to bar him from public office, also saying that no public building or monument should bear his name – not even “a park bench.”

To seal their indictment, they claimed that five Capitol police officers were killed during the protest. The actual number was zero. Two years later, Joe Biden and Hakeem Jeffries were making the same false claim. They even created a poster-boy to support their lie, claiming that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, was killed by a blow to the head from a fire extinguisher wielded by a protester during the January 6th event. In fact, no such incident occurred. Sicknick died on January 7th in his bed at home from natural causes.

Officer Sicknick was actually an ardent Trump supporter. This didn’t prevent the Democrats from staging a Potemkin-style funeral, bestowing the honor on Sicknick’s corpse of lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda while Democrat leaders praised and mourned him as a martyr killed by Trumpian insurrectionists while defending the Capitol.

Only one person was killed on January 6th – Ashli Babbitt – a forty-year-old five-foot tall unarmed woman and 14-year air force veteran. She can be seen on video tape standing among several Capitol Police officers threatening no one, when an outstretched arm holding a firearm is also seen on the same tape taking aim at Ashli and murdering her in cold blood.

The officer who pulled the trigger that ended Ashli Babbitt’s life was Officer Michael Byrd who had a history of mishandling firearms. Nancy Pelosi immediately stepped in and withheld his identity for a month, then quashed any investigation, made him a free man, and gave him a medal for defending the Capitol. Technically speaking that would make Pelosi an accomplice to murder, if Michael Byrd were tried and convicted in a court of law. But it also implicates the January 6th Committee and the Democrat leadership who knew the facts in the case but chose to suppress them.

This is what one expects from a fascist state, not a constitutional democracy. It is a lesson ignored at our peril in revealing the criminal determination of the Democrat Party to establish a one-party state at whatever the cost, and to demonize, intimidate and suppress any opposition that stands in their way, by any means necessary.