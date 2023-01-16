The Sanctuary Fraud

It is remarkable how little it took for Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis to expose the entire “sanctuary city” edifice as a fraud. A busload or two of illegal immigrants and “sanctuary” turns into “NIMBY.”
In perhaps the ultimate admission of the fatuity of sanctuary, New York Mayor Eric Adams traveled to El Paso and announced that “there is no room in New York” for any more immigrants. Guess they’ll soon be dismantling that statue in the harbor, then. Although, to be fair, the immigrants who passed through Ellis Island did so legally.
Byron York sums it up nicely:
Old doctrine: We're a sanctuary city!
New reality: Sorry, we're full.https://t.co/LF4F6vGGXZ pic.twitter.com/Bmef1r2knr
— Byron York (@ByronYork) January 16, 2023
