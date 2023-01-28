Who Wants To Be White?

No one, apparently. Steve Sailer comments on an NPR report:

As I’ve often pointed out, the U.S. government uses broad definitions of white and/or Caucasian because in the early post-War era it was cool to be white and whites weren’t all that persnickety. Hence, North Africans and West Asians all the way past Calcutta were officially white/Caucasian, as were almost all Latin Americans who didn’t volunteer themselves as black. But after the introduction of affirmative action in 1969, White Privilege rapidly diminished. In the 1970 Census, the often puzzling official federal system was introduced in which Latin Americans could identify as both white racially (Latin America being a White Supremacist culture) and Hispanic by ethnicity and thus qualify for affirmative action privileges. By the 1980 Census, South Asians wanting SBA minority development low interest loans and government contractor minority preferences had bailed out of the cursed white category in favor of uniting with former “Orientals” in the new Asian category. Ever since, activists representing Middle Easterners have been trying to get the hell out of the disprivileged white category.

Who can blame them? On its way out the door, the Obama administration proclaimed a new “Middle Eastern and North African” category, but the Trump administration canceled it. Now it is back, per NPR:

New proposals by the Biden administration would change how the U.S. census and federal surveys ask Latinos about their race and ethnicity and add a checkbox for “Middle Eastern or North African” to those forms.

Everyone wants to check a box that doesn’t say “white.”

The reforms would also mark a major achievement for advocates for Arab Americans and other MENA groups who have long campaigned for their own checkbox. While the U.S. government currently categorizes people with origins in Lebanon, Iran, Egypt and other countries in the MENA region as white, many people of MENA descent do not identify as white people.

Why would they want to? “White privilege” is the privilege to be discriminated against. The new MENA “check box” will decrease the number of white people in the next census, a development that will be cheered by liberals. Maybe someone can explain why.