A Feinstein Farewell

We noted several times last year how the mainstream media was trying to push Sen. Dianne Feinstein out to pasture, though the subtext of this campaign (like the campaign just starting now to get Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to step aside for 2024) was that she was insufficiently progressive or not effective in blocking GOP judicial appointments.

Well, she’s finally decided to retire, but the clip below demonstrates that even a semi-senile Feinstein is more lucid than the average Democratic senator: