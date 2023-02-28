Announcement: Power Line Welcomes Elizabeth Stauffer

We are thrilled to welcome a new contributor to our site starting this week: Elizabeth Stauffer. In addition to contributing to Power Line, Elizabeth writes for the Washington Examiner, The Western Journal, and American Free News Network. Her articles have appeared on many websites including MSN, RealClearPolitics, RedState, The Federalist and Newsmax.

Prior to raising three children, Elizabeth worked in the financial services industry, first as a financial consultant with Merrill Lynch in New York City and then as an independent equity trader. She received both her BS and MBA from Fairfield University. Elizabeth and her husband live in Jupiter, Florida, and Orleans, Massachusetts.

Elizabeth regards Victor Davis Hanson, Mark Levin, Jonathan Turley, and Shelby Steele as current writers who have influenced her views and writing interests. “Their commentary starts with basic common sense,” she tells us, “something that is in short supply these days in Washington.” Hear, hear!

Look for her first post shortly.