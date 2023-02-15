Cluelessness In the Foreign Service

This is real, not parody:

Are Afghans familiar with #BlackGirlMagic and the movement it inspired? Do Afghan girls need a similar movement? What about Afghan Women? Teach me, ready to learn. #BlackHistoryMonth @Beyonce @lizzo @ReginaKing — Chargé d’Affaires Karen Decker (@USAmbKabul) February 15, 2023



Where to begin? First, Ms. Decker is in fact the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul. I was surprised to learn that we still have a diplomatic presence there.

Second, like me you probably have no idea what “Black Girl Magic” is. The Wikipedia entry says that “Black Girl Magic is an entertainment, broadcast, and apparel brand, with a TV show and podcast of the same name.” Yes, that is just what Afghanistan needs: more feminist apparel and podcasts. And we can only imagine what Beyonce thought if she found out that she was tagged by the Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul.

Third, not to quibble, but Afghans aren’t black, are they? Is there some relevance here that I am missing?

Finally, note the false humility that typifies so many liberals: “Teach me, ready to learn.” Given that she is stationed in Afghanistan, learning opportunities should be plentiful. Let’s just hope the Taliban doesn’t undertake to teach her.