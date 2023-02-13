Jesus Christ, Fascist?

During yesterday’s Super Bowl, a Christian group aired two ads with the theme “He gets us.” They were pretty innocuous:
But they weren’t anodyne enough for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who denounced them for endorsing “fascism”:
Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2023
What was she talking about? I have no idea. Apparently she has added theology to her ever-expanding areas of expertise. Or, more likely, she is historically illiterate, doesn’t know what fascism is, and uses the term promiscuously to refer to anything she doesn’t approve of. Such as Jesus, apparently.
