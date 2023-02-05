Loose Ends (205) & More Balloon Memes

• Bill Kristol, a superspreader of Trump Derangement Syndrome, long ago demonstrated that one of the side effects of the TDS virus is losing your wit, but it appears the next symptom is losing your mind:

Meanwhile, this guy has the right idea:

• Speaking of humorless liberal scolds, Three Whisky Happy Hour podcast intends to lodge a protest at this gross slander—right after we refill our custom-engraved whisky glasses:

• Maybe China is just sending a hint that some time soon they might demand a balloon payment on all the U.S. debt they hold? And is this possibly the first time an American pilot has shot down an enemy balloon since World War I?

In any case, let’s keep having fun with this, since the pics will be stale by TWiP time next Saturday:

BTW, I hope everyone realizes that our military did not shoot down the balloon. They had to contract it out to Jerry Bruckheimer and Tom Cruise. Or maybe. . . it was this guy: