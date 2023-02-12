Loose Ends (206)

• Maybe my favorite “land acknowledgement” yet:
Question: Did the five tribes listed in the last sentence (not to mention the unnamed “among others”) own the land in joint tenancy? A limited partnership? A co-op of some kind? If these five were successive owners, can we please see the conveyance of title deeds? Oh, that’s right—it was only the white European settlers who conquered these lands.
• Liberals hit by reality again:
‘Surprise’ in Canada as NYC buses migrants to border
An immigration official in the Canadian province of Quebec has said it is “surprising” to learn that New York City is sending migrants to the country’s border.
New York City mayor Eric Adams told Fox 5 that his administration was assisting migrants who had been sent to his city but wanted to go elsewhere.
“Some want to go to Canada, some want to go to warmer states, and we are there for them as they continue to move on with their pursuit of this dream,” Mr Adams said.
The New York Post has reported that migrants in New York City are being given free bus tickets to Plattsburgh, New York state, about 20 miles (32km) south of the Canadian border. From there, they pay taxis and shuttles to take them to Quebec.
Quebec immigration minister Christine Fréchette told reporters in Montreal that the development was “surprising”.
Maybe Mayor Adams will send some to Martha’s Vineyard. Here’s the best part:
New York City has an ongoing migrant crisis, as states on the southern US border bus newly arrived migrants to America’s most populous city. In a January visit to Texas, Mayor Adams told reporters there was “no room in New York” for the migrants.
• That Super Bowl halftime show was a bore. Which is a distinct improvement over recent ones that were offensive on purpose. Dancers in hazmat suits are a new thing. I’d be up for a return of Left Shark though.
