Nikki Haley? Meh

Nikki Haley announced her candidacy for the presidency in 2024 earlier today. This is her announcement video:

There are a number of things to like about Haley. She was a good, popular governor of an important state, and an excellent United Nations Ambassador. It would be fun to have a non-white Republican as the first woman president. Nevertheless, I don’t rate her near the top of GOP contenders.

I think Haley tends to go squishy at key moments. She doesn’t seem to understand the ways in which the Left’s viciousness is manifested in cultural issues, and she tends to fall for their hoaxes. Gavin Sample has a Twitter thread in which he offers ten or eleven reasons not to support her. I agree with half of his points at most, but these are, I think, important:

1.5. Only *ONE DAY* after her tweet, the FBI (far from an anti-woke bastion) said there was no hate crime & the garage pull “noose” had been there for about 9 months. (1.5/12)https://t.co/Ovm92U0YbZ — Gavin Sample (@GavinSampleMO) February 14, 2023





I am not sure whether Haley lacks toughness, or just doesn’t understand clearly the depth of the Left’s bad faith, but I don’t think she is the fighter we need to win the White House in 2024.

