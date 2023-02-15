Out: Latinx. In: Latine!

It is slowly dawning on the left that hispanics hate they campus cult term “Latinx,” so much so that in Connecticut several hispanic state legislators have introduced a bill to prohibit the use of the term by state government agencies:

Rep. Geraldo Reyes, one of the primary sponsors of the bill, told CNN on Thursday that he and his colleagues behind the bill are Puerto Rican and consider the term offensive. . . Some activists, academics, companies and progressive groups have adopted “Latinx” in an effort to include those who fall outside the male/female gender binary. But many Hispanics and Latinos take issue with the term, calling it clunky and nonsensical for Spanish speakers.

But not to worry: the identity politics cult has a fallback term. Across the transom today comes a new report from the National Academy of Sciences entitled Advancing Antiracism, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in STEMM Organizations, which is a tendentious piece of work all by itself. But for our purposes, we should note the new term they want to shove at us:

In this report, the committee elected to use gender-neutral “Latine” rather than “Latino/s” or “Latinx.” Latine is a term “created by gender non-binary and feminist communities in Spanish-speaking countries. The objective of the term is also to remove gender from Spanish, by replacing it with the gender-neutral Spanish letter E, which can already be found in words like estudiante.”

I have a hunch most hispanics are going to want to throw “Latine” in the latrine, right next to “Latinx.” But keep trying progressives.