The Fetterman Question

Social media is awash right now with wild rumors about the condition of Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who has been hospitalized for depression—a hospitalization that will apparently last a month or longer. We should await some facts or other kinds of confirmation before drawing conclusions about nefarious political calculations, but it is confirmed that his wife and children have fled the country to “avoid media attention.” I don’t know much about treating what appears to be severe depression (a month in the hospital?), but common sense would suggest the presence of wife and family is instrumental for treatment and recovery. No wonder there are rumors spreading.

But even without facts, we can draw two conclusions. First, Fetterman was obviously not fit to serve in the Senate, and it was an act of cruelty for his family and Pennsylvania Democrats to make him remain on the ballot. Second, our garbage news media refused to report this. To the contrary, the one local reporter who raised Fetterman’s fitness before the election was widely denounced by other media and threatened by Mrs. Fetterman.

To see how far the media was in the bag for Democrats, check out this disgrace from (Un)Scientific (Un)American from late October last year:

John Fetterman Shows How Well the Brain Recovers after Stroke Following a stroke, the brain’s own repair processes can lead to a strong recovery in people such as Senate candidate John Fetterman.

Talk about brain dead.