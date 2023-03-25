Beware of Liberals Bearing Bugs

Lately, Glenn Reynolds has been sounding the theme that liberals are trying to make the lives of ordinary Americans worse. As here, for example:

MAKING ORDINARY PEOPLE’S LIVES WORSE IS THE GOAL, THE ENVIRONMENT IS JUST THE EXCUSE.

I wavered on this. Does it go too far?

No. No, it doesn’t. These are horrible people–sadists, basically–who want to make your life worse. Not their lives, your life. I imagine this scene:

Hey, I’ve got a good one–let’s make them eat bugs!

Bugs? How in Hell are we going to do that?

To save the environment, of course! How else?

Yes, yes, that’s genius! Bugs!

Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha ROFL

When I tell people that liberals are working on substituting insects for meat, they often think I am imagining things. But it is true. The beachhead is “flour.” You can dry insects, turn them into powder, and put the powder into foods. This is actually starting to become common. Thus, from Italy, “Italy bans insect flour from its pasta despite the eco buzz.”

The growing use in cooking of flour made from crickets, locusts and insect larvae has met fierce opposition in Italy, where the government is to ban its use in pizza and pasta and segregate it on supermarket shelves.

***

Packed with vitamins, proteins and minerals, flour made from crickets is increasingly seen as an ecological way to obtain nutrients, and the market is forecast to reach $3.5 billion by 2029. The EU has already authorised foods made from crickets, locusts and the darkling beetle larva. In January mealworm larvae was added to the list.

Happily, the Italians are standing up for civilization. I think Giorgia Meloni can be counted on here.

All four insects are cited in the Italian decrees, which will require any products containing them to be labelled with large lettering and displayed separately from other foods. “Whoever wants to eat these products can, but those who don’t, and I imagine that will be most Italians, will be able to choose,” [Francesco Lollobrigida, the agriculture minister] said.

Choice being antithetical to liberals, this won’t satisfy them. The battle is only now beginning.

Today it’s flour, tomorrow you will be expected to boil grubs and toss locusts on the grill. Why? To combat global warming, of course! For the same reason you won’t be permitted (at anything like a cost you can afford) to fly in an airplane, enjoy reliable electricity, heat your house in the winter, drive a normal motor vehicle, cook on a gas stove, and so on.

It is true: liberals are trying to make your life worse, in every way they can get away with.