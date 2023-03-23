Dumbing Down the Judiciary

If you look up “courtly southern gentleman” in a dictionary, you just might find a picture of Louisiana Senator John Kennedy (a former Democrat, by the way). He’s rapidly becoming my favorite senator in committee hearings, for his polite questions and unrancorous demeanor with Biden nominees that expose their ignorance or ideological bias. He’s bit like detective Columbo; he lets the nominees hang themselves with their own words.

This week he exposed the fact that a Biden judicial nominee for a federal district court judgeship, Kato Crews, doesn’t have the first clue about “Brady motions,” a key doctrine in criminal law. The nominee thinks it has something to do with gun control, confusing it with the Brady handgun law.

It’s almost as if Biden was appointing Stanford Law graduates on purpose.