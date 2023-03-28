How Feeble Is He?

This feeble: a handler has to tell Joe Biden to walk down a ramp, prepare to meet some union officials, and stand on a blue mark.
Shocking Biden hot-mic reveals how handlers program his every move
I don’t think Biden could get through a day without being told where to go and what to do. Not just being told what to do in the sense of, today you give a speech on education to a group of teachers. Told what to do in the sense of, where to stand.
