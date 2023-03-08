Live Friday! The 3WHH

This Friday we’re going to try something we haven’t done since John Yoo joined the 3WHH podcast last summer—a live webinar taping open to all comers this Friday evening. It is not always easy to get the three of us coordinated, but we think this Friday we have it down, though check back on the home page Friday afternoon in case unforeseen circumstances (like the next yuuuge storm about to hit California tomorrow and Friday) disrupts our plans. I’ll try to have a note confirming or rescheduling if necessary.

If everything goes according to plan, we’ll gather by Zoom at 4:30 pm Pacific time Friday, and you can join at this Zoom link.

Lucretia has a thing or two to say about Mitch McConnell (flattering I’m sure), while I will have a new whisky review or two, and share a reader’s poem about . . . McDonald’s hamburgers.

AND we’ll aim to take some audience questions. So join us if you can. And if you can’t, the podcast will appear (weather gods permitting) Saturday morning as usual. (And if you can’t make it, post questions in the comment thread here, and we’ll put them on the list.)