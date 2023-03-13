Loose Ends (212)

• Fauci is doubling down. Here’s what he had to say yesterday about the lab leak hypothesis:

• Over the last few years the big woke complaint about the Academy Awards went under the banner “Oscars So White.” So are now going to start hearing “Oscars So Asian”? For the second time in four years, an Asian-made film won best picture (“Parasite” in 2019, and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” last night). Looks like yet another field where Asians are starting to excel over everyone else. Can’t be long before the Oscars start assigning awards by quota.

UPDATE: Sure enough, the racial grievance industry complaints are starting to surface:

Meanwhile, NPR is determined to beclown itself:

Asians should start identifying as black when the apply to Harvard, or to work at NPR.

By the way, “Top Gun: Maverick” should have gotten Best Picture. It rescued movie theaters this year and was clearly the favorite of the public. It never had a chance in today’s woke Hollywood.

• For what it’s worth, the Federal Deposit Insurance Fund, from which the bailout of SVB will be paid, currently has $128 billion. Is that enough for SVB and other teetering banks? Stay tuned. . .

• Greta, Greta, Greta:

• A sign that Biden is getting ready to run for re-election in 2024 is that he is “pivoting” toward the “center.” We’ve seen him suddenly get tougher on crime with his support for overturning DC’s get-out-of-jail free policy, and Biden is making gestures (mostly fake) toward stronger border enforcement.

But today another big shoe dropped: the Administration approved the oil production permit for the ConocoPhillips Willow site in Alaska. It had been widely assumed that Biden would deny the permit because of the fundamentalist climatistas in his midst, and significantly the permit they approved allows for production at three of the sites ConocoPhillips prepared—the minimum for project viability. It had been speculated that Biden might approve only two drilling sites, thus rendering it uneconomic, but allowing him to say he had approved it, but the oil company backed out. That is his style of demagoguery. I guess Biden doesn’t care about Greta’s feelings.

ConocoPhillips stock is trading down today, along with most other energy stocks alongside bank stocks, while the broader market is rallying. It may be that energy investors think the bank problem is another harbinger of recession, which will depress energy profits over the coming year.