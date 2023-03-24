Posted on March 24, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Loose Ends

Loose Ends (216)

Strange that we don’t hear much about the glories of Modern Monetary Theory just now.

Next time Capitol One asks me, “What’s in your wallet?”, I’m going to say: “Cash. Cash is what’s in my wallet, thank you very much.”

I dunno, I think the COVID Nurse Dance Troops did it better than striking LA teachers:

UPDATE: It appears the teachers union has deleted the video. The Independent Journal Review reports on the massive mockery it rightly received.

Ibram X. Kendi, Sen. John Kennedy’s favorite “butthead professor,” is out with a new article in The Atlantic about “public intellectuals” that is so mind-numbingly dumb that I won’t even bother with it. Instead, let’s savor Glenn Loury of Brown University going off on Kendi a few months ago in one of his dialogues with John McWhorter.  (Only 2 min. long. Strong language warning! You’ll wonder just when Loury became Samuel L. Jackson.) Summary quote: “He’s an unserious, empty-suited superficial lightweight.”

