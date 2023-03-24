Loose Ends (216)

• Strange that we don’t hear much about the glories of Modern Monetary Theory just now.
• Next time Capitol One asks me, “What’s in your wallet?”, I’m going to say: “Cash. Cash is what’s in my wallet, thank you very much.”
• I dunno, I think the COVID Nurse Dance Troops did it better than striking LA teachers:
Theres nothing more beautiful and powerful than organized workers fighting for justice.
We are writing a new chapter for LA Public Schools. pic.twitter.com/0bb3j44sTP
— United Teachers Los Angeles (@UTLAnow) March 23, 2023
UPDATE: It appears the teachers union has deleted the video. The Independent Journal Review reports on the massive mockery it rightly received.
• Ibram X. Kendi, Sen. John Kennedy’s favorite “butthead professor,” is out with a new article in The Atlantic about “public intellectuals” that is so mind-numbingly dumb that I won’t even bother with it. Instead, let’s savor Glenn Loury of Brown University going off on Kendi a few months ago in one of his dialogues with John McWhorter. (Only 2 min. long. Strong language warning! You’ll wonder just when Loury became Samuel L. Jackson.) Summary quote: “He’s an unserious, empty-suited superficial lightweight.”
