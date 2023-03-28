Loose Ends (217)

• The mainstream media is struggling with how to cover the Nashville shooter, because the highest sin on the left today is using the wrong pronoun. So was the shooter male or female? Yes. Entire “news” stories are being written without any pronoun at all. The New York Times is twisting itself into a pretzel:

• Feel Good Story of the Day:

NPR lays off 100 employees as company faces $30 million decline in revenue On Thursday, NPR disclosed that they were stopping production on several podcasts as part of a larger series of cutbacks the nonprofit news organization has been forced to make as they confront a decline in revenue projected at $30 million. . . The employee layoffs mark one the most significant staff reductions in the company’s 53 years of operation.

Also NPR:

NPR Claims ‘Limited Scientific Evidence’ Men Have ‘Physical Advantage’ over Women in Sports National Public Radio (NPR) claimed that “there is limited scientific research” supporting the idea that biological males have a “physical advantage” over biological females in competitive sports.

I wonder if there is a connection between the second story and the first? Perish the thought.

Chaser:

To paraphrase the legendary Spinal Tap manager Ian Faith, it looks like the audience for leftist media is becoming “more selective.” So much cheering news for a Monday.

• By all accounts, Trump is surging in the polls for the 2024 GOP nomination. . . Wait, what?

DeSantis takes lead over Trump in early Iowa, New Hampshire polls The race to become president between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is more competitive in Iowa and New Hampshire than the rest of the country, according to new polls from a top Republican firm. While national polling has shown Trump taking a significant lead over DeSantis, the new surveys conducted by Public Opinion Strategies show DeSantis is outperforming Trump in the early states where voters pay closer attention.

• Sir Roger Scruton, 2017: “It’s much easier to avoid confronting the truth when you’re living in Europe.” Even more true today. I miss Roger.

• Is John Kerry slowly morphing into George Soros? Check out the bags under his eyes, but also take in his preposterous response to a sensible question:

REPORTER: "People who go to Davos to talk about climate change fly private…" JOHN KERRY: "They offset and they are working harder than most people I know to be able to try to effect this transition." pic.twitter.com/BS1FD5X0wP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 26, 2023

Soros, at present:

• Warren Buffett doesn’t think much of the diversity racket:

The business and financial world usually hang on every word the “Sage of Omaha” has to say. I expect this comment will be ignored, however.