Our Schools Are Unbelievably Bad

I ran across this because it was re-tweeted by Brit Hume. Read it and weep:

When I was growing up in South Dakota, even the slower-witted junior high school kids could diagram simple sentences. Now many Harvard students apparently can’t tell a subject from a verb.

And math education is, if anything, worse. In Minnesota, where I live, only 36% of 11th graders can do math at grade level. Which means 64% can’t.

How our schools have gotten so terrible is incomprehensible. You can identify the obvious suspects–the teachers’ unions, the schools of education, “equity” and other forms of wokism–but the collapse of public (and most private) education has been stunningly swift. The terrible quality of our schools is an existential threat to the republic.