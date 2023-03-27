The Culture War About to Become Violent?

Whenever there is a mass shooting it is usually wise to wait until full details are available, as early reports are often wrong or incomplete. I did think it odd this morning that the mass shooter at the Christian school in Nashville was reported to be a female, as female mass shooters are extremely rare—only four in U.S. history according to one report I’ve seen.

Then it was reported that the shooter was transgender, and my first assumption was that the shooter was a male after all. But further information reveals that the shooter was in fact a female, Audrey Hale, who is a transgender “man” with “he/him” pronouns. Hale apparently planned the attack carefully, and left behind a “manifesto.” We’ll have to wait to see if the manifesto is made public.

Coincidentally, this morning before the gender angle to this shooting was revealed, I noticed that #LGBWithoutTheTQ was trending large on Twitter. There have been a lot of gays and lesbians who have resisted being attached to transgenderism; as a gay man put it to me once, “There are gays, lesbians, and bisexuals—everyone else is just pretending.” And hence the attacks on “TERFs,” or “trans-exclusionary radical feminists,” who dissent from the party line on “gender-affirming.” I never thought I’d live long enough to see radical left feminist Germaine Greer (among others) canceled at colleges for her trans-critical views, but here we are. We have arrived in a world where gay marriage and standard-issue homosexuality represent the middle-of-the-road, if not the right-wing, when it comes to sexual politics.

Here are a few of the memes that circulated today on Twitter under #LGBWithoutTheTQ:

Meanwhile, down in New Zealand a few days ago, activist Posie Parker, who was attempting to give a speech in defense of traditional womanhood, was assaulted by a transmob. Here’s some of the video of the incident:

“Next time you’re wondering how Salem came to be consumed by hysteria, watch the clips of Posie’s persecution. This is how it happens. This is how fear of witches can overrule reason and unleash the darkest passions of the mob.” @spikedonline pic.twitter.com/iW8GZfU7a1 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) March 25, 2023

So the next question is—how soon until this kind of transmob violence comes to the United States (leaving aside the determination of whether today’s shooting deserves to be considered such)? Maybe this Saturday:

Looks like a perfect setup for Antifa. How long until we see #ScenesFromWeimarAmerica trending on Twitter?

UPDATE—You could have predicted this: the left is blaming the school shooting on . . . Matt Walsh.

P.S. And while we’re on this topic, don’t forget GaysAgainstGroomers on Twitter—an account that surely would have been canceled before Musk.