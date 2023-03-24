Veep thoughts with Kamala Harris

Josh Christenson invokes the precedent of the fictional Vice President Selina Meyers for Vice President Kamala Harris’s latest “word salad,” as the New York Post headline has it. Vice President Meyers: “Well, we are the United States of America because we are united…and we are states.” Vice President Harris: “So during Women’s History Month, we celebrate and we honor the women who made history throughout history, who saw what could be unburdened by what had been.”

Perhaps Meyers and Harris called on the same writer. Perhaps Harris’s speechwriter was inspired by Veep and subtly seeks to embarrass her. Perhaps Harris asked her speechwriter to try a little antanaclasis. More likely, Harris’s speechwriter thinks this is eloquent and Harris agrees.

Harris demanded the support of citizens for the Democratic platform — in the name of women, of course:

So here’s the deal: Anybody who says they support public safety and public health must also support women’s economic security and wellbeing — (applause) — and must necessarily, if they say they stand for those priorities, stand with President Biden and me when we continue, with your help, to fight for things like affordable childcare for all parents. (Applause.) When we fight for good jobs with paid family and medical leave. (Applause.) When we fight for pay equity and access to capital for all people — (applause) — including for women entrepreneurs and small-business owners. These are the connections that one must see and make if they truly believe in contributing to the strength, the wellbeing, and the safety of all Americans.

I think Harris may have contributed “So here’s the deal” on her own. Whatever happened to the women who made history throughout history? We seem to have lost the thread in pursuing “the connections,” or not to have found it.

The White House has posted the transcript of the immortal Remarks by President Biden, Vice President Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff at a Reception to Celebrate Women’s History Month. Video of the highlight of Harris’s contribution is below.