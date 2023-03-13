What Drought?

California is receiving record rainfall, and our reservoirs are nearly full and overflowing in some cases, with another four inches of rain possible tomorrow, and a huge spring snowmelt on the way starting six weeks from now, which is usually the main source of water for the central valley. The amount of water we’ll see run into the ocean is probably measured in the trillions of gallons.

And yet California remains under a formal “drought emergency,” which, like COVID, our power-hungry politicians likely won’t lift, so don’t even think about watering your lawn (if you still have one), washing your car in your driveway, or irrigating your crops.

Meanwhile, I’m living temporarily near the Salinas River, which is normally a modest stream even in the winter months. It reached flood stage on Friday and Saturday, requiring the evacuation of several small towns along its route. Yesterday between storms I dusted off my drone and ventured up to San Ardo (seen in the last segment of this video), which was underwater on Saturday. The river was down considerably from its peak just 24 hours before, and may well reach flood stage again tomorrow from the looks of things. My drone is charged up and ready if there is a break in the weather.

P.S. Tomorrow’s forecast map: