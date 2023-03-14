William Shipley responds

William Shipley is Jacob Chansley’s current counsel. He has represented Jacob Chansley since November 2021.

Watkins was fired in Nov. 2021. Pierce filed the Notice of Appeal because I was not then admitted to the DC District Court. I am now and I have represented Jake at all times since. There is no "formal" filing stating that because there is no matter pending. https://t.co/1rC7BUETFR — Shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) March 14, 2023

I asked him to comment on the prosecutors’ Nordean brief. Mr. Shipley graciously responded: “Hi Scott – I’ve read Power Line for as long as you guys have had the site up. I know very well who you are.” This is what he has authorized me to post as his response to my request for comment on the prosecutors’ brief in full:

The Government’s filing in the case now before Judge Kelly seems artfully written to avoid an affirmative statement about when and in what manner the videos in question were produced in discovery to Mr. Chansley’s prior counsel. Questions pertaining to the production of the Chansley videos played by Tucker Carlson were not before Judge Kelly. But those questions might be posed on Chansley’s behalf in other contexts where the Government could be required to produce more specific information as it relates directly to Mr. Chansley’s case. The Government’s filing suggests that it wasn’t prepared to that step just yet, only to maybe find it necessary to “walk back” something it might say now in haste for the purpose of addressing the issues before Judge Kelly.

As he indicated on Tucker Carlson, he is considering the options available to Chansley. As I understand the plea agreement to which Chansley subscribed, he can raise “ineffective assistance of counsel” (i.e., Albert Watkins) and “newly discovered evidence” in support of collateral attack on Chansley’s conviction.

In his appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show last week Mr. Shipley implied that Chansley’s guilty plea resulted from ineffective assistance of counsel and stated that he is exploring creative means to attack the conviction resulting from Chansley’s guilty plea. Mr. Shipley did not mention “newly discovered evidence” to Tucker as a ground of attack. I take it from his statement he is trying to figure that out as well. Tucker did not press him on this point. I note that Mr. Shipley’s response does not directly address the question whether the video broadcast by Tucker was turned over to counsel prior to Chansley’s plea. To borrow his phrase, Mr. Shipley’s statement “seems artfully written to avoid an affirmative statement[.]”

Chansley pleaded guilty in September 2021. Mr. Shipley hasn’t yet formally attacked Chansley’s conviction. I commented on his appearance on Tucker Carlson last week in “It had to be Q.”.

Mr. Shipley writes at the Shipwrecked Crew site on Substack. Most recently, he has posted comments on the factual and procedural history of the case (not yet publicly accessible) at the site.