A day in the life of the MSM

Mark Halperin has taken to a Substack site that he has named Wide World of News. In the April 27 “Mitt Romney and Marjorie Taylor Greene Agree,” he illustrated one day of “liberal media bias.” Clearing his throat as he takes to the task, he (fairly) observes that “the bias is in fact so egregious – and so thoroughly ignored by those who continue their decades-long pattern – that it is paradoxically very challenging to illustrate it effectively (except for those, mostly on the right, who see it so clearly).”

We are among those “who see it so clearly,” and yet I found Halperin’s post useful. This is the cloud through which we attempt to find our way every day.

Here is Halperin’s example number 5 (of 6) deriving from one day in the life of the MSM: “Are you aware of and outraged by what teachers union topper Randi Weingarten told Congress Wednesday about her organization’s role during COVID? Only (for the most part) if you read the Red press.”

Halperin’s link on the inelegantly dubbed “Red press” goes to Josh Christenson’s New York Post story on Weingarten’s blazingly false testimony. He might also have linked to Mary Katharine Ham’s New York Post column “Randi Weingarten ruined kids’ lives — but she refuses to apologize for not following the science.”

The Washington Free Beacon tweeted out the video clip of Weingarten below, to which Twitter has added the Community Notes that follow.