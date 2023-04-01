After the Deluge (or, Joys of Living in the West)

So I taunted John this morning about his snowbound existence, and threatened to fly my drone over the wildflowers starting to bloom not far from where I reside. I now I make good on my threat! (One of the grudging lessons here is how it is California can get away with bad government or a high “cover charge” for living here.) By the way, the water levels seen in the rivers and streams in the highlight reel below are way above normal, even for April 1.

Anyway, this is only the beginning: the next two weeks will bring much more in the way of flower bloomage. I’ll be back with more in due course. (And sorry John!)